Barclay College announces ‘All Together Now!’

Barclay College recently announced that Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!” will be their next performance in the Ross-Ellis Fine Arts Building in Haviland.

“All Together Now!” is a global event with the goal of celebrating local theater that will be held Nov. 12-14. The licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend

The event will feature songs from MTI’s catalogue of musicals. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 and 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the college, 607 N. Kingman St., Haviland. VIP tickets are $15, adult tickets $10 and child tickets for children ages 5-12 are $5.

A VIP dinner package will be available for the Nov. 13 performance. It will cost $50 and include a VIP ticket to the show, a catered meal and a short pre-show presentation.

“We are incredibly excited to be back on stage this fall with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!” said Randi Shetley, director of fine arts. “We are thrilled to bring back some favorite songs from our past shows and to introduce our patrons to new ones.”

Tickets are available at barclaycollege.edu/ATN or by contacting Randi Shetley at 620-862-5252.

