The Times That We Live In: It's time to work together and put away church differences

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

This column is not the easiest one to put on paper, but I need to get it done and share it with those who are reading this column. More and more I am hearing from others who are considering what God has to say about the times that we live in. We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening in our world any more. The vial or bowls written about in the Bible in Revelations are chastening of the church and if we DO NOT CHANGE.

In Jeremiah18:7-8 it says: “At what instant I shall speak concerning a nation, and concerning a kingdom, to pluck up, and to pull down, and to destroy it; If that nation, against whom I have pronounced, turn from their evil, I will repent of the evil that I thought to do unto them.”

So I am calling for the churches to put down their different ideology and start working together. Even though some are saying that we do not know about the future, our Bibles tell us what will happen if we only read and study them. We cannot tell the good without telling the bad. Change here in the good ole U.S.A. can start right here in Pratt, Kansas! But we have to stand up and tell the people the truth!

We must give God control over all of us. If we do not do this, at the White Throne Judgement we will make a left turn to a swimming party in the lake of fire. That would be forever. If we do not tell the people the truth, their blood is on our foreheads. This means when we stand in front of God (at the White Throne Judgement) all that God will see is their blood on our forehead not Jesus’s blood.

We read how to make that left turn in John 14:21, where it says: “He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.”

Any sin is a willful transgression of a known commandments of God. So, we have a chose to sin or not. But we need the help of the Holy Spirit.

In II Thessalonians 2:13 It says: “But we are bound to give thanks always to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth.”

Sanctification means to be cleansed and set apart for God’s use. So God can cleanse us from our sinful nature, but we have to give him complete control.

I am calling for the churches to come together in a big call back to the truth.

This is not just about the future of our country, but also our own destiny, if we believe there is life after death.