The Time We Live In: There is still time to repent according to insights from Revelations

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

Back in my column on March 17 of this year, I wrote about how the white referred to in the book of Revelation was the U.S.A. and how even Zechariah in the Old Testament tells about things to come. We are the Christian nation that has to be before the end. This government was set up different from the other one at that time. Instead of the people answering to the government, the government answered to the people. We had lots of freedoms that people of other countries did not have. We the people even got to elect our government. We also had freedom of religion; the government could not tell us what we were to believe. As a country and also people we prospered, which was good. But it seems like each generation was blessed more and more. Then I believe that we wanted more and more. We started to work more and more so we could have more stuff. The more stuff we have amassed the less time we have for God.

As it says in Revelations 18:11-13 “And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buyeth their merchandise any more: The merchandise of gold, and silver, and precious stones, and of pearls, and fine linen, and purple, and silk, and scarlet, and all thyine wood, and all manner vessels of ivory, and all manner vessels of most precious wood, and of brass, and iron, and marble, And cinnamon, and odours, and ointments, and frankincense, and wine, and oil, and fine flour, and wheat, and beasts, and sheep, and horses, and chariots, and slaves, and souls of men.” So our God has really become STUFF.

We are so busy with stuff that we do not have time to be a family. It used to be the best of life was a baby being born and the nurturing of that child. Then watching them grow up and start the process all over. But now, our country allows the killing of tens of thousands babies before they even have a chance to take their first breath or see a bird or a flower. This is because the love of self is the root of evil and sin. The devil tells us that it is our body and we can do what every want to do with it. We deserve a choice. But God made all bodies and they belong to HIM. It has never been a choice; it has always been a blessing.

The devil is the author of confusion and division. He has people so confused that they do not even know if they are a girl or boy. God does not make mistakes. All they need do is stand naked in front of a mirror and follow the science.

And then there is the question of freedom of speech. It seems to me that the government tells us what we have to believe and what we have to do. Even most news outlets now seem to have an agenda. I remember when only the news was reported and people thought about it and formed their own opinions. Now we have all kinds of analysts telling us what to think and how to think it, or better yet, just don't think at all.

Yet the writers of the Bible point to a similar problem in ancient times in Revelations 18:2 "And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird."

This tells us that the nation referred as Babylon has let all kinds of evil to be accepted in this Christian nation. Also in Revelations 18:23: "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."

The word translated as candle means a portable light. So like our freedom of religion, (the voice of the bridegroom and the bride). The word bride means the son’s wife. The son is Jesus and the bridegroom is Jesus and the bride is the church. So if the church does not wake up we will lose our freedom of religion here in this grand ole nation. This will take place before the rapture. Babylon falls at the third vial and the rapture is between the sixth and seventh vials. We are now in between the first and second vial. We still have time, but we (THE CHURCH) have a lot of work to do. THERE IS STILL TIME. We need a lot of prayer and repentance to start with.