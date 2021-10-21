Hoeme shares the details about a special sun-enhanced memorial for veterans

Deanna Hoeme

Pratt Tribune

Veteran’s Day is approaching in the United States. I recently discovered, thanks to Google, a fascistic memorial built to commemorate our brave veterans, located in Anthem, Arizona.

According to Google, it was dedicated in 2011 to commemorate the tremendous sacrifice and service of our armed forces. But there is something amazing that makes this memorial stand out. Once a year on November 11 this monument comes to life, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, November. That is the time on November 11, 1918 Germany officially surrendered to the United States of America and Allied Nations ending World War 1. This date in history became known as Armistice Day. The name was later changed to Veteran’s Day.

Why and how you may be asking does it come to life? The Anthem Veterans Memorial features a five-pillar monument, and each pillar honors a branch of the United States military. Every Veteran’s Day for exactly one minute, this monument can be seen in its full glory as the sun shines into a design that was created specifically for this significant display.

Here are the details:

* The five pillars represent the unity of the five branches of the United States military serving steadfastly together. Each pillar has an elliptical opening that slants downwards toward the Great Seal of the United States of America.

* Standing with their appropriate military stand, the pillars are arranged in Department of Defense order of precedence.

* At precisely 11:11 a.m. each Veterans Day on November 11, the sun’s rays shine through the ellipses of the five Armed Service pillars to form a solar spotlight on the glass mosaic of the The Great Seal of the United States of America.

* The brick pavers with the Circle of Honor are inscribed with the names of U.S. servicemen and women, symbolizing the support of the Armed Forces. The pavers are red, the pillars are white, and the sky is blue to represent America’s flag.

* Ceremonies are held each Memorial Day 9 a.m. and Veteran’s Day 10 a.m. at the Anthem Veterans Memorial.

Someday I hope to visit this site in person to see the marvelous display of the sun shining on the memorial at 11 a.m. on November 11 each year. My research has found that Renee Palmer-Jones created the design for the memorial. The engineer for the memorial was James Martin. Only those who love America could have conceived this idea and bought it to fruition with the wisdom of Almighty God.