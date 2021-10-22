Great Plains Wondering: Season tickets to community concerts are worth the investment

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

One of the advantages of purchasing a season pass to the Pratt Community Concert Association is that you can attend any of the concerts offered through the Dodge City Community Concert Association.

It’s really a very good deal and also gives you a good excuse to get the heck into Dodge.

That’s just what my wife and I did recently, when we traveled there for the Folk Legacy Trio concert.

The three members of the Folk Legacy Trio definitely have street cred for this genre: two of the performers had a combined 53 years of experience with the Kingston Trio (and one of them also played with another folk group, the Limeliters, for 14 years).

Some highlights from the first half of the show included The Mermaid (Shel Silverstein), Kisses Sweeter than Wine (Pete Seeger and Lee Hays, then with The Weavers), and Tom Dooley (North Carolina traditional folk song).

While I did not recognize all of the songs performed (as some were popular well before my mother, who raised me on folk music, started listening to the music), most were familiar, especially those following intermission, like City of New Orleans (Steve Goodman), I Will (Beatles), That’s What You Get for Loving Me (Waylon Jennings), Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver), and Where Have All the Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger)? After a standing ovation, the trio returned to the stage for two songs, including another Pete Seeger tune (and the finale), Circles, a beautiful, insightful song about how life seems often to go.

Besides the music, another fun part of the evening was the backstory that the performers told about many of the songs (and about each other).

George Grove described the band trio’s passion for folk music this way: “We grew up listening to these songs, and you could actually understand the words.”

After the last number had been played, Rick Dougherty commented, “We want to thank you for taking a chance on the world’s oldest boy band.”

These guys were fun to listen to and still had beautiful voices after many years singing folk and other songs. With Jerry Siggins of the doo wop band, the Diamonds as lead; George Grove, the banjo player and longtime Kingston Trio member as baritone; and, Rick Doughterty (Kingston Trio and Limeliters) as tenor; these guys carried the torch of folk music a little further and did so in a way that honored the many singers and song writers who had gone down the road before them (or were fellow travelers back in the day). George Grove’s longtime friend from the days of the Tweetsie Railroad in North Carolina, Graydon Eggers, also added his bass sound to the trio.

The next Pratt Community Concert series event will be The Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers, on October 30 at 7 p.m. at the Carpenter Auditorium at Pratt Community College. Hope to see you there.