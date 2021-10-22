One from the road: Fact-checking on Facebook - who is the authority and why?

Ron Moore

St. John News

My cousin Robin shared a video from Nurse Nicole Whitley on Facebook. I thought it had some good information so I shared it. Soon after that, Facebook shut down the video and wrote on the post, "False information. Check by independent fact-checkers". I decided to read what the fact-checkers had to say.

First they said that Nurse Whitley didn't show any proof that she was a nurse. What proof do we have that says that these fact-checkers are who they say they are? We are to take their word that they have a degree in fact-checking.

The fact-checker next wrote that Nurse Whitley video was first released on Dr. Sebastian Gorka Facebook page. What does this have to do with the video? Dr. Gorda was a military and intelligence analyst who served as Deputy Assistant to President Trump. Those independent fact-checkers have a bias and hate for President Trump and anyone who worked with and for him. Now you can see where this is heading.

Nurse Whitley said that Ivermetcin, a drug that is safe and highly effective, can not be found in the US. This is a preventive drug and my daughter asked her doctor about it and was told that if they could get it, it would be months away. Maybe Nurse Whitley knows something.

She showed charts and graphs where the drug was administered in areas of Peru. The number of cases were reduced drastically from other areas that didn't use the drug. The fact-checkers said this was a purely correlation observation, and correlation alone doesn't mean that there is a casual relationship between the two.

They went on to say that Nurse Whitley failed to account for other factors, such as lock downs, mask wearing, and physical distancing. Where are the facts that this had happened? This is a correlation on their part that they believe is right.

Nurse Whitley went on to say that the PCR test is unreliable. It is a sensitivity test where they can set cycle thresholds in order to detect the presence or absence of a virus. The creator of the PCR test said that this is not a diagnostic and not to be used for that and yet, they are.

The fact-checkers said that this test doesn't have a false positive and if it is, it's possible that it was contaminated by other samples with the virus during the handling. I wonder if Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh thinks the test is accurate? He tested positive and isn't showing any signs of illness. His family tested negative. Have you seen the Cologuard commercial? They always mention there could be a false positive result. You don't think that the scientists didn't try to make a perfect test?

Nurse Whitley then said on January 20th, inauguration day this year, the World Health Organization reduced the testing cycle. I remember hearing that it went from 50 cycles to 30 cycles. According to my own research of fact-checkers, this did not happen. It was in a blog by virologist Ian Mackay. He reminded the laboratory staff to read the instructions and understand the purpose of testing. Do you remember hearing this last January?

I could go on with more about fact-checking but this isn't about the facts. It's about censorship. They are nothing but a very biased group of people that will censor you if you don't believe what they do. It's not happening only on Facebook but in newspapers as well. Many of the large conglomerate holdings will use the fact-checker or sensitivity groups to keep articles out of print that don't agree with their perspective. It has happened and it will continue.

I wonder if this article will make it out to the public. Let me know if you see it!

* Ron Moore is an over-the-road truck driver based in Stafford County, Kansas. He is a grandfather, husband, rural community supporter and writer.