Pastoral Commentary: Let's safely welcome families, those celebrating Halloween

Nichole Schwartz-Eck

Pratt Tribune

During the next couple weeks, many in our community will be getting ready to celebrate Halloween. Whether we are participating in the community events, church trunk-or treats, or handing out candy from the comfort of our homes, these activities can provide an opportunity to provide a safe, welcoming environment for families as they celebrate Halloween.

As people of faith, all of these provide an opportunity to practice hospitality as we interact with families. This is an opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ, more through our actions than our words, at least for one night (or nights, depending on the volume of activities you participate in).

There are two things that stand out for me as I reflect on what this experience can be:

1. We might not always know who we are welcoming. We get an opportunity to not only welcome those we know, but the stranger, the wanderer, or the “other” whoever that might be. Now it might be a costume that hides an identity, or it might be that we truly don’t know someone because they wear other “masks” in life, so this reminder isn’t just for the upcoming celebrations but for every day of our lives. So we get to truly WELCOME everyone! There were times throughout scripture when welcome or greetings was extended to the stranger and it turned out to be a blessed event.

2. We always know what’s behind the mask. This truly goes hand in hand with #1. We will see goblins, ghouls, witches, famous people, and cartoon characters. From the cute to the scary, the children (and adults) are still people behind the masks. They are still people who are created in the image of God no matter what mask they put on the outside. And God loves them! Even when they act like some of the less favorable costumes they might choose. God loves them! And so do we. This is one of the truest statements of our faith life. This love, God’s love through Jesus Christ, is extended to each and every one of us and we have an opportunity to extend it to others!

Let this season remind you of what it looks and feels like when we, as Christians, remember these simple observations. Let us share hospitality and love as Christ has shown it to us!

* Nicole Schwartz-Eck is the pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Pratt, Kansas.