Hurt people hurt other people; we must heal society's wounds and turn the tide on homicide

Adrian Halverstadt

Kiowa County Signal

Where does your mind go when you see the words "color" and "crime" used in the same sentence? Given our times, most of us would immediately associate the word "color" with ethnicity. Thanks to the media and ranting of anti-social groups, crime has become a race thing, a black versus white phenomenon, fixating mostly on white cops killing black males. However, the FBI reports that twice as many white people are shot and killed by law enforcement agents each year in the United States than other ethnic groups (Northeastern). Ninety percent of black homicide victims are not white to black or even blue to black, but rather black to black (Lowery). FBI data shows that black people are killed by police officers at a higher rate than white people, but that could be due to the disproportionate number of murders and other violent crimes committed by black Americans compared to whites (Ibid).

It is not my intent to use these statistics to grind a political ax or justify taking human lives; instead, as an example of why the colors of crime are viewed as black and white today. In fact, as a Christ-follower, I wish that none should perish. I am also an evangelical Quaker. Historically we believe there is "that of God in every person" (Leppert). Everyone carries the Divine's DNA as one created in God's image; all are sacred in this sense, and every life matters. Yet, I accept that deadly force is sometimes required in maintaining justice by our law enforcement and military personnel; therein lies the tension I must balance.

Hurt people, hurt people; the only way to turn the tide on homicide is to heal society's wounds. In the context of my faith, Jesus Christ is the solution to our cultural unrest. He is Divinity in the flesh. He came to earth to restore justice, set things right, and make broken people whole. Jesus Christ is "the only One who can speak to our condition," exclaimed George Fox, the initiator of the Friends movement (Ibid).

Our forefathers knew that the strength, health, peace, and prosperity of our Country hinged on America remaining as "one Nation under God." Our Nation's founding was deeply influenced by the principles of Christianity. Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution was framed within the context of the Bible, acknowledged God, and spoke of the redemptive work of Jesus Christ. It was not the intent of these historical documents to devise a Christian constitution for our Republic. Instead, to resource Divinely-inspired principles and ethics designed explicitly for and beneficial to all people, regardless of their race, color, or religious creed.

Perhaps when considering the color of crime today, the focus of our lens should be towards that of red and yellow, black and white. These colors universally represent every skin color while serving as a reminder of our equality, each one made in God's likeness. These colors can also symbolize the means to our Nation's wholeness. Rather than red standing for rage and revenge, our focus should be on reconciliation, right-living, and the blood of Jesus Christ spilled on a Roman cross for the reparation of humanity's insurrections toward God, one another, and creation. Yellow should stand for the radiance of the sun as it shone brightly that first Easter morning, dispelling the darkness of sin and illuminating the empty tomb of Jesus Christ, guaranteeing God's hope and healing to all who place their trust and faith into His care. A far more effective means of implementing positive change than the typical yellow-bellied name-calling and cancel-culture tactics being used by many today. In place of blackening the eyes of those with differing philosophical, political, or religious perspectives, what if we unite and rediscover the black-lettered text of the Bible and the two historic founding articles of our Nation, pledging to live fittingly for the good of all.

Finally, the white stars and stripes stitched onto Old Glory purport a resolve to live in purity and innocence (Jenkins), two virtues seemingly in short supply these days. Many people "talk the talk" of reconciliation in wanting the best for society but do not "walk the walk," so to speak. The Bible refers to such people as "white-washed tombs" (Matthew 23:27-28), not agents of life and liberty; instead, they propagate division and derision. Unity will come as we resolve to live virtuously before one another, talking to and not about one another. Speech framed in an inclusive and reconciling tone using words of clarity and transparency is purity personified. Innocence connotes living blamelessly. In the context of this discussion, it can also mean not being quick to judge and blame others of opposing views, remembering "there is that of God in them," making them worthy of our understanding and work of reconciliation.

It seems as if the opposing factions in our society today are like two porcupines in a snowstorm. They need each other for survival, but they fail to drop their quills, perhaps due to fear or habit. Either way, their need goes unmet, and their separation continues. Together we can change the color of crime! Let's drop our quills, so to speak, and not allow divisive habitual behavior, the reciting of old scripts, and fear of our differences continue to separate "we the people" of this great Nation.

* Adrian Halverstadt is the Chancellor & Chair of Criminal Justice at Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas. https://www.barclaycollege.edu/.../online/criminal-justice/.