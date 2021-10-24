Training for Life: We can control the 'slope' of our lives, regardless of where we start

Ritchie Hitoto

Pratt Tribune

Have you ever heard the saying "It is not where you start that matters but where you are going”? Or another version of the same statement, “it is not where you start that matters but where you finish”? Both of those saying suppose that the starting point is not as important as the direction or end point.

We all start in life with different advantages and disadvantages, we all grow up in different neighborhoods, different On October 2nd 2021 Clark Gilbert who was a professor at Harvard Business School (HBS), now President of Brigham Young University – Pathway Worldwide (BYU-PW) an online higher education organization gave a powerful speech and share what is now known as “The Parable of the Slope.” It starts with the formula for a line. The intercept, for our purposes, is the beginning of our line. The intercept can have either a high or a low starting point. The slope of the line can then be positively or negatively inclined.

We all have different intercepts in life—we start in different places with different life endowments. Some are born with high intercepts, full of opportunity. Others face beginning circumstances that are challenging and seem unfair.2 We then progress along a slope of personal progress. Our future will be determined far less by our starting point and much more by our slope.

No matter how distressful, sad, difficult, challenging your starting point may be or may have been, I have news for you. There is nothing you can do about it! You have to start where the Universe placed you to start, you have no control over that. However, you do have the control of where you are heading or the direction or objectives and goals that you wish to accomplish. That, you have control over!

Let’s observe the two paradoxical starting points and observe how we can positively incline the “slope” of our lives regardless of where we start. 1) FOCUS YOUR MIND ON YOU SLOPE - For those of us (like myself) who start “behind the eight ball” of life, focusing on your slope rather than your initial circumstances is essential to allow you to “take off” in life.

In order to do that it will be necessary to “escape” your initial environment through imagination. Albert Einstein said “"Imagination is everything. It is the preview to life's coming attraction “which is quite similar to the scripture, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Do a quick test with me and look around you right now and pick one or two things randomly. Chances are at least one if not both of the items picked have been created first in someone’s mind. Focus your mind on where you want to go then work your back to where you are and what you need to do in order to get to your destination. Once you identified those steps Write them down and climb up your slope!

2) MIND YOUR OWN SLOPE – Comparison is the worst thing you could do whether at the beginning of your journey, along the way or even at toward the end of your journey. CS Lewis said it best, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Here are some the things that comparison “steals” from you: Rob you of precious time, steals your uniqueness, rob your momentum, steal your focus, rob your energy and steal your sense of accomplishment. In order to counteract that grand theft robbery here is what you can do: Be aware of its ill effect, see your own successes, compete less and appreciate more, be grateful for what you already have, pause and appreciate and find inspiration without comparison. Similar to what your mother or teacher used to say “Mind your own Slope!”

