Great Plains Wondering: Poor word choice matters; let's raise the bar supporting liberty

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

We live in an age where many choose their words poorly yet proclaim them loudly.

Many people don’t even realize how interlaced their everyday conversation is with poor vocabulary. Just go out in public and listen to what you hear being spoken around you.

What used to be the language of the bunkhouse or locker room has become commonplace. It’s like a disease that’s spreading throughout society. As it does so, we as a people—and as a nation--are diminished.

One example: the vulgar signs and flags (or even etched into metal on some vehicles) you will see if you take a drive around town. I could go on and on about the sad state of political discourse in our country (but I won’t). Back in the day, we never saw such in your face drivel being proudly spewed. When I was younger, this was the language of graffiti—the stuff of bathroom walls.

Where are our community standards when it comes to bold display of obscene language? Apparently there aren’t any these days.

Admittedly, none of us are perfect. I’m far from that myself, but, even in my imperfect state, I can recognize that there’s something wrong when political and other expression stoops to such a low level. I suspect that our country is in a downward spiral. I hope not, but it sure seems like we’re headed that way.

Yet I still believe that we as a people are far better than the lowest common denominator. Our country had its origins in a noble and great cause. I still believe that we’re destined for a higher purpose, even if we don’t always live up to that standard.

Come on people, let’s raise the banner of liberty and lay to rest words of hate and divisiveness.