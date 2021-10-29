Pastoral Commentary: God delivers, even from the manure pit of life

J. D. Huxman

Pratt Tribune

In Psalm 40:1-2 we read “I Waited patiently for the LORD; And He inclined to me, and heard my cry. He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay; And He set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm.” In this verse the Psalmist gives praise to God for saving him from a situation that he likens to being stuck in quicksand or the mire at the bottom of cistern--from a situation from which he could not have extricated himself.

Until I was about seven years old, my family lived on a dairy farm near Pretty Prairie. Beside the milk parlor we had a small paved pen for holding the cows as they waited to be milked. We called this the catch pen. At the back of this pen there was a pit into which the manure from the pen could be bladed in order to keep the pen clean. When the manure pit got full, the manure would then be scooped out by tractor and used as fertilizer. Needless to say, when we were small children we were very strongly admonished not to play near the manure pit and told stories of persons who had met inglorious demise by drowning in manure. Kids are kids, however. I recall a time when I was a young child and my Dad was in the barn that I decided to step out onto the dried surface of the manure pit to see if it would hold me. The pit was nearly full and almost on a level with the surface of the catch pen. I tentatively stepped out onto it. At first the dry crust on its top held me, but then it broke and I sank ankle deep in manure and could not get out. I was firmly stuck and thought that I was a goner. At that point I finally made a wise decision; I cried out to my Dad who lifted me out of the pit and set me back on concrete.

In retrospect, I probably was not in much danger being so close to the concrete and so near the corner of the catch pen where the pit would also have been shallow. Nevertheless, I had all of the experience of fear and deliverance that David uses for his illustration in Psalm 40:2. David goes on to describe the joy and that he experienced in God’s salvation. God has placed a new song of praise in his mouth. He even continues in verses 6 and 7 to observe that God does not so much desire outward forms of worship as the worship of hearing and submitting to God.

This pattern of worship by obedience declared by David in Psalm 40 is fulfilled perfectly in David’s greater descendant, Jesus Christ. Jesus obeyed God by offering himself to satisfy God’s justice on behalf of all mankind. Hebrews 10:5-10 quotes Psalm 40:6-7 and concludes “By this will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.”

All who place faith in Christ can be pulled out of the quicksand of sin and self-destruction and placed upon the solid rock which is Christ himself. This salvation not only assures us of a home in heaven by and by, it sets us free from sin a degradation here and now. It allows us to have the joy and privilege of a relationship with God. As the old hymn says, "On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand."