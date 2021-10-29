Great Plains Wondering: Special meal includes smoke alarms in symphony of preparation

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

It wasn’t long after we returned home from the community concert in Dodge that the smoke alarms started beeping.

“Be careful not to burn the sugar, as it burns very easily,” my wife, Kathie, quoted the recipe for jerk chicken, doing her best to smile.

Not long after that, she cut a finger while slicing up carrots, so I went to find a bandage.

Such things sometimes happen after a long day, and it was well after 10:30 p.m. when Kathie started prep work for our meal on the following day. She said she had to cook the oxtails now, since they are very fatty and she needed to refrigerate them overnight to make it easier to skim the lard off.

My wife claims that she is not creative, but I think otherwise. Often she tells our dinner guests (lately carry out) that had to take creative liberties with some of the ingredients for our international meals, since you can’t always find the specific ones for the recipe here in Kansas.

Having international meals (with recipes gleaned from the Internet) was her idea, as she would ask missionaries from our church what they would like for a meal and the response would typically be something like, “Whatever you prepare is fine with us.” She got tired of that, so, initially, we used a little shot glass full of pieces of paper. Whoever drew the slip of paper with a smiley face on it picked the meal. Now the newest missionary in town gets to pick the meal.

Anyway, the most recent meal, with a Jamaican theme, might be compared to a symphony in four movements.

Initially, the music is brisk and lively: the pots and pans, the ingredients strewn everywhere, the stirring, the stirring, the steam rising, the smoke detector bleeping.

The next movement is a slower and more lyrical production of the meal: the dough rising for the coconut buns, the simmering of the stew and the butternut squash curry.

Things pick up again in the third movement, which is described as an energetic minuet. In this part, Kathie realizes she is running behind as she desperately swirls together the coconut cream, the ripe bananas, the pecans, the flour, and the flaked coconut for a masterful production of Jamaican Banana Cake.

The final movement is a rollicking finale, or crescendo, in which the various components of the meal have reached near perfection, the serving bowls are laid out and the food is poured and spatulad (my term) into them. The crescendo may also include stacking dishes filled with soapy water for soaking to make for easier cleaning later when washing, and, due to being balanced not quite right, the whole leaning tower of dirty dishes comes crashing down, with the water cascading onto the kitchen floor, followed by a shriek from my wife, who hollers, “Oh no.” Sometimes, this happens during the third movement, which makes it a boisterous scherzo (aka joke).

In any case, did I mention that the smoke detector went off again (blame it on the jerk chicken) after our guests had arrived to pick up their meal, bringing the whole, not quite 24-hour symphony full circle?