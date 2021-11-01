Pastoral Commentary: Continued pandemic reaffirms valuable reminders of important truths

Steve Triplett

Pratt Tribune

To say that the last eighteen months have been challenging would be a drastic understatement. There has been the pandemic with deaths, sickness, quarantines, masking, social distancing, and other safety protocols resulting. Pandemic related job losses, shutdowns, closures, reduced production, delayed deliveries, etc. have led to economic issues and lifestyle adjustments. And the chaos and uncertainly got even worse with protests and rioting over contested elections and racial tensions. Yes, these are certainly “challenging” times we live in! And they remind us of some important truths. They’ve always been true, but recent (and current) events reaffirm them.

The future is unpredictable. Many plans were changed, postponed, or cancelled altogether. There never has been any guarantee when it comes to the future. “Since no one knows the future, who can tell someone else what is to come?” Ecclesiastes 8:7. “Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” James 4:14. These past months reminded us that we cannot predict what will occur in the future.

Man does not have all the answers. Despite the valiant efforts of scientists, doctors, and government officials, etc. to determine the best way to combat the virus, recommendations have varied. While we need to listen to those who have the knowledge and resources to pursue the answers, we must first trust in the Lord. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5-6.

Life is fragile. Many people have died (and continue to) from the virus or complications related to it. Even without adverse conditions, death is something that can occur at any time.

James likened our lives to “a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” Hebrews 9:27 tells us we “are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment,”. Not knowing what will happen tomorrow or when our life might end, we need to make the most of today. “Be very careful, then, how you live—not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.” Ephesians 5:15-16.

People need one another. Across the country churches, schools, businesses, etc. went to “virtual” meetings. And while they provided some minimal “contact” with others, a Gallup survey found that the isolation experienced during the pandemic has taken a toll on our society to the extent that the mental health rating of Americans has dropped to a new low. When God commanded Christians to come together on a regular basis, it wasn’t just to worship Him. It was also to encourage one another. “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:24-25. During difficult times we need encouragement from others even more.

Our hope must be in the Lord. No one knows if or when…the pandemic will end, the economy will improve, political bickering will cease, racial tensions will ease, etc. Things could get worse and probably will in some ways. But Christians have a hope, a confidence based upon God’s promises, that goes beyond this life. We’re assured that nothing in this life can separate us from the love of God (Romans 8:37-39) and Jesus’ resurrection assures those in Him of a resurrection as well (1 Corinthians 15:20-23). No matter what has happened in the past or may happen in the future let’s keep our hope and trust in the Lord.