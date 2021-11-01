Adventures in writing: Author laments how quickly we forget the important things

Lyn Fenwick

I was shocked when I recently read that most people do not know their grandmother's maiden name. Part of that may be attributable to the fact that today families scatter, not necessarily finding employment in the community, or even in the same state, where they were raised. It remains customary for wives to take the surname of their husbands, but wives today are less likely to forego their given names to become a Mrs. John Jones rather than Mrs. Mary Jones, using their own given name. As an attorney, I sometimes had to prepare affidavits for women who had signed documents as Mrs. John Jones and who later needed to prove that Mary Jones was the one and only Mrs. John Jones, especially for women who survived their husbands and were left with no 'legal' name of their own.

For those doing genealogy research, it is often difficult to trace female ancestors because their maiden names disappeared at the time of their marriage. If you wander through old cemeteries you will frequently find headstones of a woman engraved as Mrs. John Jones, providing you not only with no maiden name but also no given name. In our region, where settlers sometimes moved on, the death of a young wife buried at a grave site at which no other family member was buried, provides no clue to who she was, and some of those headstones actually read, "Wife of John Jones," further ignoring her as a person.

You might try a simple test out of curiosity by asking a grandchild what his or her grandmother's maiden name is. Surveys have shown that the majority will be unable to provide an answer, especially in today's world where families do not always remain in the same community of their parents and grandparents.

However, it is not just family names that we forget. Fame can be a fleeting thing. If you were a sports fan who knew the names of every player the year they won the title, how many of those million dollar players can you name today? Can you name the player at the beginning of this blog?

If you were determined to get to the poles to vote in an important Presidential election a few decades ago, can you remember that name of his running mate, whether or not your candidate won?

If you and your sweetheart had a special song, or a movie that you saw together, what was the song or the movie called?

History also falls victim to short memories. My book, Prairie Bachelor, The Story of a Kansas Homesteader and the Populist Movement is about the era that created the People's Party, the most successful 3rd Party in American history. Yet, many people living today, even in the region where the party was so successful and even if their ancestors participated in the movement, have never heard of that once famous political event.

Mark Twain said, 'History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes.' I'm not sure what the moral to this story is intended to be...whether I want you to realize that sometimes things that seem tragically monumental will gradually be overcome, or whether I am disappointed by how quickly we forget things that deserve to be remembered, things from which we could learn beneficial lessons.

Maybe both can be true.