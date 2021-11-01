The Times That We Live In: Big disasters we are seeing today were predicted in the Bible

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

I was listening to the news today and they were talking about all the big disasters that had happened this year. The commentators said they had never seen so many. Well if you read in Matt. 24:7, Mark 13:8, and Luke 21:11 in the Bible, it tells us that this will happen. In fact all three say it word for word. This is one of the few places that all three wrote it the same.

So this must be real important. Also in Rev., John wrote that the Holy Spirit told him the same thing. In Rev 1:11, it says, ”I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea.” So this was written to the church, not in a book to the world, to be understood by the church. This can only happen with the Holy Spirit’s help.

A lot of people believe that the church will be gone when the things in Rev. happens. But in the 4th chapter in Rev. (which is the end of the first vision) you see the church in the Throne Room and also all seven lamps. These are the certification of the church by God. So if all seven lamps are not on the earth, it means that there is no citified church on the earth. This means that the spread of the gospel is being done by the 144,000 sealed Jews. In fact the fifth chapter there is no the church in the Throne Room also the seven lamps are not there.

After the 144,000 are sealed we see in Rev 7:9-10, ”After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands; And cried with a loud voice, saying, Salvation to our God which sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb. This is the church and they are now in the Gods presents. How do we know this? It is because they are thanking God and Jesus for SALVATION and they are the only ones that can sing about salvation. This vision ends after chapter 8 verse 1.

Revelation is about what will and has to happen. This is all about God’s requirements for the people and this planet, we call earth. There is a war that happens during this period of time, but it is not mentioned. This is because God is not involved in it. He calls for a sword and another power fights the war. This happens between the sixth vial and the sixth trumpet. This is part of the strong delusion mentioned in 2 Thessalonians 2:11-12 "And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. Unrighteousness just means unclean, still having the fruit of the flesh and being cleansed by the Holy Spirit. So they do not have the Holy Spirit but they think that they do.

Without the Holy Spirit as your teacher, you cannot completely understand the Holy Scriptures. So when we fall for the strong delusion, God does not destroy us but we destroy ourselves.

The church has become like an out of control train flying down a track that end at a big cliff. If you do not understand the times that we live in, I am offering classes. If anyone has a room big enough to hold about 30 people, I will hold classes. These classes take about 16 to 20 hours and the workbook cost me about $3 to print and bind them. I would like for the classes to be at least 20 people but not more than 40. Anyone who has already taken one of my classes, will not have to pay for the new updated workbooks.

You can email me at watchman2440@yahoo.com for more information.