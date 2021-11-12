Pastoral Commentary: The church is one body, with many parts, and each has purpose

Michael W. Blackford

Pratt Tribune

Since the time of the first family in the Bible, there has been a division between people. Cain saw a difference between himself and Abel. Cain acted out of jealousy over the perceived ‘more’ that Abel had than himself. God loved both of them, but Abel’s offering was what He asked for and Cain’s was not up to expectations. So, Cain killed Abel because he thought God loved him more.

God created a division among men at the Tower of Babel. Mankind was trying, once again, to prove they were ‘gods’ of their own domain. God wanted to slow down their headlong race into creating a society of incivility. God is not the author of confusion, but in this instance, He made an exception. Language was changed and made men suspicious of each other and it has remained that way until today.

Each generation redefines a few words to create their own secret code to keep adults from knowing what they are really up to. Progressive politicians and revolutionaries also redefine words, but their aim is to bring confusion. If people do not know the meaning of the words that each other is using, then they cannot work together to do what is good and beneficial.

In the New Testament, Paul gives us an example of how God really wants us to get along. In the letter he wrote to the Ephesians Paul talks of the Church as a body. There are many parts, and each has their purpose, but there is only one body. The Church is seen by God as One entity. We see each other as different, and different is okay. Remember many parts. But we see our differences as a bad thing.

There are few beliefs that we must agree on and practice the same way to have the relationship with God as He intends it. But there are many things in the Bible that are not clear enough to be dogmatic about and tell others they are wrong. When we bring absolute division into the Church, we cut the body apart and it cannot survive that way. I am not saying we need to allow everyone to believe whatever they want to, but I am saying that we need to understand that our way may not be the only way to believe and still be accepted by God.

Christians around the world and ‘Church’ does not all look like the churches in the United States, and that is okay. God made us different and expects we will be different. We do not need to fear ‘different’ or argue against it. There would be no rainbow or sunsets/sunrises if there were not a variety of colors. Those colors work together to make something more beautiful than they can achieve solo. And what of music? If there was only one note or only one chord, where would the beauty in harmonies be?

God designed us to be different than each other. He knows we experience the world in different ways. We like things differently, foods, music, art, recreation, etc. And that is a beautiful thing. Let us stop fearing each other just because of our differences. Let us talk together and listen to how we love what we love. We are all called to love God with our whole self, and to the extent that our ‘whole self’ may be different than someone else’s, we can allow the freedom necessary for them and ourselves to enjoy God.

May we love each other with the same love and grace that God loves us with. May we always remember that different is not bad. May we celebrate our differences as we learn of a God who is so much more than one mind can comprehend. May we celebrate the ‘bigness’ of God in the differences we see among ourselves on earth. Let us learn to work as ‘one body’ for the good of the Kingdom of God and the good of society. The task God has given the Church cannot be accomplished if we are wasting time and resources arguing over who is right. GOD IS RIGHT. We may get a few things right, but we are not perfect.

May the Church again rise up to live within the reality that we are One Body created and loved by God and ordained to bring His love to earth into a world of hatred and mistrust so as many as are willing can also experience the grace and forgiveness of God. May we learn to do our part and celebrate what others may be able to accomplish that we cannot, because they are different.

Micheal Blackford, Pastor Pratt Free Methodist Church