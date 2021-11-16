Case reflects on the paradoxes of life while living and dying with the seasons at hand

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

Fall is a season of wonder. Some of us wish these days might stretch on until the first day of winter.

Our neighbor has a beautiful elm tree whose golden crown grows wider and more beautiful with each passing year; alas, with each passing day the tree is also becoming more skeletal.

Sometimes I think the ideal world would be one of perpetual fall—a world of slanting sunlight rays illuminating leaf tops of yellow spilling into green beneath or bright, yellow-leaf cottonwoods.

There’s something about fall that’s both lovely and bittersweet. The ambiance of the season; the rise and smell of wood smoke in the air; the cooling and quieting of the land that beckons you outside to explore. Hunters sense the excitement of the season as they prepare stock and barrel for the field days ahead (or having already arrived). Sadly, autumn holds within its bosom the seeds of winter. Leaves disappear and blow away. On some days, the temperature points us toward winter, as the icy grip of days ahead claws its way forward.

Fall provides space to reflect upon the paradoxes of life—about how easy it is to lose your grip upon what’s truly important while living out life in the modern world. And, just like the leaves falling bright and beautiful before slowly drying into tan and brown, so do our lives follow a similar course from cradle to the grave.

But enough of these melancholy thoughts. Now is the time to take a drive, a walk, or a ride before it’s too late and all the leaves are gone. Look for bright reds of maple and sumac. Seek out the golden splendor of cottonwoods. Applaud the green for yielding up its lifeblood to the season.

Some fall images may linger in your mind, as they do in mine, like the stand of cottonwoods, silent, strong and tall, while caught within the interplay of afternoon sunlight and golden delicious leaves a few miles east of Protection. Another: cottonwoods with yellowed leaves reaching skyward above a shelterbelt of evergreens surrounding a farmhouse north of Coldwater. Closer to home: the splotches of yellow mixed with green, red earth hills, and rust red grasses in northern Barber County might be considered a cowboy’s delight.

In any case, now is the time to enjoy this ever-changing palette of colors as the Master’s hand is so evident across the land. Autumn reminds us that beauty is all around us, if we only have eyes that are open to see.