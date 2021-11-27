There is a lot to be thankful for this season, including being born in a great country

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

In a time of COVID, division, hate, anger, contention and seemingly irreconcilable political differences, what is there to be thankful about?

Answer: a lot.

In fact, expressing our gratitude to others (or making a list for ourselves or to share) may be the best balm that we can apply to counteract to the challenges of today.

Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful. Even as many stores are already ramping up for Christmas sales—and Thanksgiving seems to have, more or less, become a grocery store and football-watching holiday—giving thanks is an essential way to prepare for the birth of the Savior and Christmas.

Often, I think, we don’t realize just how easy we have it, compared to our ancestors. I recently read a nonfiction, narrative book, Sod and Stubble, which told the story of a pioneer family during the latter half of the 19th Century in Osborne County near Downs. From contending with clouds of grasshoppers and dust that destroyed all of their crops to rabid wolves that bit and spread rabies among the people, these folks overcame and survived incredible adversity that most of us (at least in the free world) will likely never encounter.

I’m thankful to have been born during this time, even with all of the changes (some good, some not so good) that have occurred over the past 50+ years. We live in a great country, with limitless opportunities for those who are willing to dream and then work hard to turn that vision into a reality.

Can you walk, talk, smell, taste, breathe without assistance, see the road ahead of you, and hear the sound of birdsong in the morning? What a blessing it is to be able to do all of these things.

Do you still have a job (or other source of income) and a roof overhead? Can you pay your bills and are your cupboards full?

There are so many things I/we take for granted each day, which can readily be turned into reasons to be grateful.

What things are you thankful for? Thanksgiving is a good time to write them all down.