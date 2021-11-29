Use endorphins to fight mood disorders, chronic pulmonary diseases and arthropathies

Ritchy Hitoto

Pratt Tribune

We all know the cost of healthcare in America. If you were told that you could cut that cost drastically for free, would you take that chance? What are the most expensive diseases in America? Druss et al. (2002) determined that the most expensive diseases in America are: mood disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and arthropathies.

If you have not been affected by any of the first two congratulations! Now the reality is we all at some point will be affected by the last one (that’s called aging). So, we might as well keep on reading!

In order to fight those three terrible conditions and save some money while doing it I have one simple “pill” to prescribe: ENDORPHINS! Now before you run to the store or pharmacy to get anything let me explain. That “pill” is natural produced by humans so no purchase required. The help and changes it will create in your life are real. What are those three most expensive diseases? What is endorphin? How can you then have access to it for free? What are those three costly diseases?

First culprit is mood disorders. These are psychological disorders characterized by the elevation or lowering of a person's mood, such as depression or bipolar disorder. There are five main type of mood disorders: 1) Major depression 2) Dysthymia 3) Bipolar disorder 4) Mood disorder linked to another health condition. 5) Substance-induced mood disorder.

Second culprit is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease also known as COPD. Simply put it is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the most common conditions that make up COPD. Damage to the lungs from COPD can't be reversed but you can fight it.

Third culprit is arthropathies. Arthropathy is a term for any disease of the joints. Some examples are arthritis, Charcot joint, and diabetic hand syndrome. If you are luck enough to live a long time this one will become a constant friend, but you can fight it.

Endorphins are endogenous opioid neuropeptides and peptide hormones in humans and other animals. They are produced and stored in the pituitary gland. In other words, endorphins are hormones produced by the body that are commonly called “happy pills”. When you are experiencing happiness, joy, exhilaration, or sex, endorphins are produced. How can you then have access to it for free?

One of the healthiest ways to have access to it is through exercise. Exercise being the key, we all have this burning question: What is the minimum amount I should be doing to get the maximum endorphins production? The answer let me give you three difference levels.

Level 1- Walking outside 5-10 min regularly. Three to five times a week is a good measure to create endorphin on a regular basis. Early in the morning, if possible. You’ll be able to smell the fresh air connect with Nature ad yourself.

Level 2- Jogging. Again here 5-10 min is good. For those who want to push it a little more 10-20 min. Three to five times a week and ideally in the morning and outside.

Level 3 – High intensity interval training (or HIIT) which is in essence alternating between a walk and a jog (or brisk walk). It would look like this: 1 min walking, 1 min jogging (or brisk walking) then repeat. And for this type of HIIT exercise 12 min is a good amount. For those who really can and want to push the envelop instead of jogging you can try sprinting. And if you do, 1min walk followed by 30 sec sprint is a good workout.

Is there a level 4? Yes, there is! Go to the gym! All roads of health lead to the gym one way or another. Having a well-designed exercise program especially as we age is one of the best ways to fight diseases and stay in shape and functional.

Now, pick your level, don’t forget to stretch and enjoy the Happy Pill!

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Before endeavoring any changes of any sort in your life that would affect your health, please consult your physician).

* RITCHY M.H. HITOTO, MS, LAT,ATC, CSCS, PES is a Certified Athletic Trainer/ Strength and Conditioning Coach and former trainer at Pratt Community College. He is currently a PhD candidate in health and human performance.

References Cedars Sinai (2021), Overview of mood disorder, Cedars-Sinai Non-profit https://www.cedars-sinai.org/health-library/diseases-and-conditions/o/overview-of-mood-disorders.html Druss, B. G., Marcus, S. C., Olfson, M., & Pincus, H. A. (2002). The most expensive medical conditions in America. Health affairs, 21(4), 105-111. Mayo Clinic, (2021), COPD, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/copd/symptoms-causes/syc-20353679