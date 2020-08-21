Kaufman ready for football season at KU in Lawrence

Madalynn Wilson

Pratt Tribune

Many colleges are changing the way their classrooms will operate this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes changing the way they handle their sports teams. Hunter Kaufman, a Pratt High School graduate, is now a senior at the University of Kansas and a redshirt junior on the football field is dealing with these ever-changing times right now.

Kaufman, a receiver for KU, says the football team is still planning on playing right now and they have already started practice. Although he says that COVID-19 has just made everything more inconvenient for the team.

“We have to wear masks everywhere, check-in and out of the facility and get our temp taken every day along with getting tested every week,” Kaufman said.

However difficult the circumstances, Kaufman is still grateful he will be able to play this year.

“I’ve felt fine practicing, I just want to play, for a while, we just didn’t know if we would get to play or not.”

Kaufman’s future plans after KU are still undecided but he is majoring in sports management with a minor in business. Classes start Monday on campus in Lawrence.

KU football officials have announced a new season-opening opponent as schedules get shifted due to coronavirus cancellations. As expected, the Jayhawks will be facing off against Coastal Carolina in Lawrence on Sept. 12, while planning a return trip to Conway in 2021.

The Jayhawks will then have a week off after the Coastal Carolina game before traveling to Baylor on Sept. 26 for their second game of the season.