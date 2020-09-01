Maydew adjusts to changes, college volleyball season setbacks

Madalynn Wilson

Pratt Tribune

Kierson Maydew, a 2019 graduate of Pratt High School, is now a sophomore at Missouri Southern State University. She played volleyball for them last year and is continuing her career as a middle blocker this year, although this season is looking a bit different.

“All of our workouts and practices right now have to be voluntary and we are not allowed to use our team weight rooms or gym until all athletes test results come back,” Maydew said, “All athletes do have to fill out all our potential symptoms through the campus clear app and that app will then determine if you can go to class and workouts.”

At the moment, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) has postponed their volleyball season until January 1st of 2021. The number of games they will be able to play is not confirmed.

However, even with all the constant changes and setbacks, Maydew says her team is handling everything being thrown at them.

“Our team is very adaptable and good at taking on whatever is thrown at them. We haven’t let COVID-19 really affect us a great amount other than the fact of us not being able to practice,” Maydew said. “However, we still host open gyms run by just the players to try and stay proactive and continuing to get better through all this.”

Maydew is a psychology major at Missouri Southern and is focusing on child psychology, in particular, to continue her education post-undergrad to become a child life specialist. She said her goal is to work in a children’s cancer hospital someday.