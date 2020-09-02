Greenbacks look for senior playmakers to lead football team this year

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The coaches and administration at Pratt High School have been very determined to have a successful and safe football season this fall. Head Coach Brent Hoelting said that he and his Greenbacks are doing all they can to ensure they get to play, and remain optimistic and hopeful for the upcoming season.

Inevitably, practices and games are looking a little different. According to Hoelting the players wear masks when social distancing is not possible at practice. Also, everyone has their own water bottle that they bring to practice. For games, the biggest change will be to the pregame and postgame handshakes and traditional procedures.

The Pratt Greenbacks aren’t a big team, in terms of average player size. However, Hoelting said he sees this as a challenge that can be overcome.

“We aren’t going to outsize anyone we play, so we will have to have great fundamentals and play with a great motor every play to have success. Our kids have had a great attitude so far and have been a really fun group to coach,” Hoelting said.

As for strengths, Hoelting said he believes the Greenbacks can have a strong defense if they play as a collective unit. Hoelting said that several players have been hitting the weight room hard over the summer and he looks forward to seeing that pay off on the field.

“As a collective group, the kids have worked really hard and as a coach, that's all you can ask,” Hoelting said. “We are looking to our seniors to step up as leaders and playmakers on Friday nights. Overall, we are focused on competing to the very best of our ability every time we step on the field.”

The Greenbacks kick off their 2020 season on Friday, September 4 with a non-conference away game at Hoisington. They have 8 games listed on the current 2020 schedule.