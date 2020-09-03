Golfers bring individual strengths to the greens for Pratt

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Golf is a sport that naturally socially distances itself, so Pratt High School’s Head Coach for the girls’ golf team, Erika Householter, is excited and hopeful for the upcoming season. Compared to other sports, golf has substantially fewer COVID-19 restrictions. The main difference between this year and last, is that there will be no awards ceremonies after tournaments, to avoid the gathering or crowds.

Being that golf is a fairly individual sport, each player's strengths and weaknesses are different. However, all six girls on the team have been working hard to prepare for their first meet on Monday.

The team consists of 3 returning players and 3 newcomers. Seniors are Ruby Howell and Annika Larrison, and both should score consistently for the team, according to Coach Householter. The other returning player is Junior Ashlynn Colavito, a second-year golfer. Other newcomer underclassmen include Madeline Drake, junior, who is new to the game, as well as Sage Kohman, another first-time golfer and freshman, Avery Blasi, who has had experience playing junior golf before high school.

“Overall we have a small team in numbers but I’m excited to get the team out on the course and see what we can do,” Coach Householter said.

The PHS team went to Nickerson on August 31, for their first tournament.