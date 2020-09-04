PHS tennis team ready to do their best

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

According to Head Coach Tate Thompson, Pratt High School Girls Tennis is business as usual. They have been practicing regularly and have already been to meets. And though there are some COVID-19 precautions and changes to deal with, all is going well for the Greenback team so far.

“This year every girl plays with their own set of tennis balls, so players don’t have to touch the same ball,” Thompson said.

“Also, the postgame handshake has been changed to a respectful racquet tap. But the tennis team is full of fresh and returning talent.”

Thompson the main challenges his team has had to deal with is that some people haved move to another school and a few kids are stepping up to varsity sooner than normal.

“But this can be a positive for them as they raise their expectations of themselves and accelerate their progress,” Thompson said. “There will be losses accrued because of inexperience, but the experience gained is undeniable.”

Returning Greenback seniors include Erin Jackson, who was one match away from qualifying for State last season, and is ready to punch that ticket this year as the #1 singles, and Bella Barker, and Hannah Holmes, who make up the #1 varsity doubles team.

Underclassmen include freshman Bailey Jackson, #2 singles, new sophomore Kena Sterling and returning sophomore player Karsyn Sharp.

“Overall, we are looking forward to first of all having a season, but also getting back to normal things like sports' participation, camaraderie, and team unity,” Thompson said, “This is a great group of Greenbacks and we will do our best!”