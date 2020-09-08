Pratt Greenbacks take a 34-13 hit from Hoisington on first football Friday

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Greenbacks played the first varsity game of the season at Hoisington last Friday. The final score was Cardinals-34 Greenbacks-13.

Pratt Head Football Coach Brent Hoelting said that the Greenbacks battled hard against a very talented, state ranked opponent. Hoelting said that when the team executed, they did some really good things both offensively and defensively. Despite the loss, the Greenbacks gave it their all.

“Grant Younie had a huge interception in the first half,” Hoelting said. “Devon Weber played his tail off all game and has the heart of a lion.”

“We have to focus on executing and remembering our assignments and base rules every play,” Hoelting said, “I would love to see us play with more energy and passion throughout the game and give energy to our teammates.”

The Greenbacks will continue to practice hard in anticipation of the next game. It will be on Friday, September 11, against Lyons. As well as being the first home game of the season, it will also be the PHS Senior Night, which honors all seniors that play a fall sport. Seniors will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. on the football field, and the game will begin at 7 p.m.

Pratt Athletic Department Director David Swank asks that spectators stay up to date with all COVID-19 precautions for the game by looking at the district’s Facebook page prior to the game.