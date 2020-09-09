Greenbacks tennis girls earn medals in first two tourneys of season

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School girls tennis team is off to a good start this season. Senior Erin Jackson leads the way with an 8-1 record in the #1 Singles position. Freshman Bailey Jackson holds a 5-5 record in the #2 Singles spot, and #2 Doubles team of Freshmen Karsyn Sharp and Kena Sterling have a record of 5-5 after three events.

Last week's tournaments were at Hillsboro and Sterling. Results from Hillsboro: Erin Jackson, 1 Singles 3rd, and Bailey Jackson, 2 Singles, 4th. Bella Barker and Hannah Holmes, 1 Doubles, 4th, and Karsyn Sharp and Kena Sterling, 2 Doubles, 4th.

The PHS girls tennis team won the Sterling Tournament last Thursday. Erin Jackson was 1st in her division, Bailey Jackson also won 1st, Bella Barker and Hannah Holmes were 3rd, and Karsyn Sharp and Kens Sterling earned 2nd place medals.

“The girls are playing well and are a fun group,” Coach Thimpson said. “I am pleased with their progress as a team and couldn’t ask for a better leader than Erin Jackson.”

On September 1, the Pratt JV girls tennis team took 3rd as a team at their first home tournament.

Coach Thompson said Kasandra Heredia took 3rd in #11 Singles and Nikita Mehlhorn/Libby Shaffer took 3rd in #2 Doubles.

The Lady Greenbacks play next on Saturday September 12, at the Walter Blake Tennis Complex in Pratt. The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m.