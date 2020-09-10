Greenback golfers focus on mental toughness, prepare for home tournament

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks began the season last week at Crazy Horse Golf Course in Hutchinson. Freshman Avery Blasi got 8th place with a score of 52. Senior Ruby Howell got 22nd with a score of 59. There were 42 golfers at the tournament.

Coach Erika Householter said that the girls are really close and have a strong bond, making practices fun. They also are working hard every day on the range and when playing holes. Overall, the Lady Greenbacks continue to work on the mental side of golf, as well as actually swinging the club.

“Mental approach is going to be huge for this team. Staying positive and moving on to the next shot is important in golf because you are going to hit bad shots,” Householter said. “The best players can forget about the last shot and move on. The short game is also vital to the golf game. We need to improve around the green and that comes with practice.”

The Lady Greenbacks will play their home course on September 14, at Park Hills Country Club, with a tee off time of 1 p.m.