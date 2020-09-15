Greenbacks get 20-19 win over Girard in rescheduled football game

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School Greenbacks took home their first win of the 2020 football season on Friday, winning against the Girard Trojans with a final score of 20-19.

PHS head coach Brent Hoelting said that Coach Brown and the defensive staff put together a strong plan and forced 5 huge turnovers.

“I am insanely proud of our kids for their effort and attitude,” Hoelting said, “It isn't easy shifting gears and getting ready for a new opponent in one day and our kids did a great job executing our game plan against a good Girard team. Devon Weber was a stud. His teammates feed off of his relentlessness and effort and when you have someone like him leading the way you always feel good about your chances. Also, Thirsten Cornelson made a huge play at the end of the game to deny the two point conversion.”

The game was originally scheduled for the Pratt Greenbacks Football team to play the Lyons Lions at home, and was to be Senior Night for all seniors in fall sports. But, that game was canceled because Lyons had to deal with COVID-19 quarantine issues.

The PHS Administration found out on Wednesday evening about the cancellation and immediatly went to work finding Pratt another game.

It was a scamble, but the results were worth the effort. PHS Athletic Director David Swank said that the first thing he did was send out an email to every athletic director in the state of Kansas. Coach Hoelting also reached out to coaches in the Kansas Football Coaches Association. Swank said the hardest part of the process was finding the best location to host the game.

“KSHSAA and school administrators across the state are working hard to provide safe opportunities for teams and student-athletes in the midst of the pandemic,” Swank said, “Hats off to Butler Community College, El Dorado High School and the community of El Dorado for agreeing to host the game!”

Senior Night for the Greenbacks has been moved to this Friday, September 18, when Pratt football plays Hesston at home on Zerger Field.