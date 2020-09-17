Skyline football defeats Medicine Lodge convincingly, 60-24

Pratt’s Skyline Thunderbird football team traveled to Medicine Lodge last Friday and handily accumulated more than 450 yards on offense.

That, combined with a stifling defense in the second half, put Skyline in the winning column, 66-24 over the Indians.

“Our offense managed to accumulate over 450 yards on the ground and had over 70 offensive plays from scrimmage, while our defense shut em out the second half, ” said Coach Andrew nation. “In the second half we recovered a kickoff and our defense shut out Medicine Lodge's offense also in the second half.”

Nation said the Thunderbird's offensive line and blocking backs deserved a ton of credit for this win.

“There were some huge holes to run through going up against 5- and 6-man fronts the whole second half,” he said.

Skyline's Jesus Casas rushed for 168 yards and entered the end-zone three times for the Thunderbirds, and Braden Tyler accumulated 119 yards with four scores.

Skyline quarterback Brayden Berens was also effective for the T-Birds, completing two of eight tosses for 18 yards; but it was the defensive dominance by Skyline that led to the lopsided victory.

“Our defense got really tough the second quarter and limited them to just one score while our offense put up four scores to extend the lead to four possessions,” Nation said.

Tyler led all tacklers with 10 stops, followed by three Thunderbirds with 6 tackles each: Casas, Ethan Haskett, and Tyler Wray. Aden Temanson recorded 5 hits for the game.

Skyline travels to Pretty Prairie this Friday for their next contest with a 7 p.m. kickoff time scheduled.