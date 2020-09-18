PHS volleyball defeats Kingman

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks volleyball team won their most recent match last week against Kingman, 25-21, 25-19.

“We played Halstead the match before and played really lack-luster volleyball,” Younie Said.“They out hustled us, they just flat-out out-played us. But the girls regrouped, they picked up their effort in the next match against Kingman and played much better.”

On the positive side, Younie said that Senior Lauren Kolm had been leading the team in kills all year, and that the Kingman tournament was no different, when Lauren had 11 kills. Sophomore Gabby Gatlin had 3 aces, followed by Kami Theis with 2 aces. Kolm also led the team with 14 digs. Younie said that the Lady Greenbacks need to focus on playing more aggressively.

“We've got to have some other girls step up offensively,” Younie said, “I see glimpses of aggressiveness, but we haven't been very consistent.”

The Lady Greenbacks travel this week to Hoisington on Tuesday and Thursday to Ulysses. The JV also played on Saturday at Skyline High School.