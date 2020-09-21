Greenbacks discovering strategy and skills in tennis

Last Saturday, September 12, the PHS Lady Greenbacks tennis team hosted a tournament in Pratt. Overall, the team finished 4th out of 10present teams.

Pratt senior Erin Jackson finished 3rd in #1 Singles, freshman Bailey Jackson got 4th in #2 Singles and sophomores Karsyn Sharp and Kena Sterling got 5th in Doubles. Erin Jackson lost two very close matches, Head Coach Tate Thompson said. Bailey Jackson won a difficult tie-breaker 7-3.

Thompson said that the competition at this home tournament was very hard, but that it was beneficial to play good opponents to fine-tune the mental aspect of tennis that will be crucial later in the season, especially when it is time to play Regionals.

“Both doubles teams played well this weekend and they are discovering some of their consistent flaws and the flaws of their opponents and how to adjust to both,” Thompson said. “Doubles isn't all about skill, it is a whole lot of strategy and angles that can change the course of any match when it is all put together.”

The Lady Greenbacks tennis team plays Saturday, Sept. 19 at Smoky Valley in Lindsburg for another very tough tournament.