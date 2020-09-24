Greenback girls win Chaparral meet; boys take third in cross country

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week the Pratt High School cross country team ran at Chaparral. The girl’s varsity got 1st, for the second year in a row, and the boy’s varsity got 3rd.

Individually, for the girls, Addie Hoeme (jr.) got 5th, Sian Helfrich (sr.) 6th, Grace May (fr.) 8th, Casey James (jr.) 10th, Allie Hoeme (fr.) 13th, Jenna Haas (so.) 14th, and Mackenzie Shanline (jr.) 17th.

On the boys side, Tayt Myers (so.) got 11th, Tony Adame (so.) 14th, Chase Robinson (fr.) 16th, Kaiser Pelland (sr.) 19th, Kaden Barker (so.) 20th, Mad.dox Riffey (fr) 27th, and Darrian Cox (jr.) 29th.

Head coach Kathy Hitz said that this week was the first race of the season where everyone ran a 5K, and was pleased with the grit that the team had in the middle of the race.

“The 5k is a totally different distance to compete at over the 2 mile. It takes a lot of mental focus and grit to race it well,” Coach Hitz said, “There is a quote I like that says ‘Running may be simple, but it isn't easy.’ There is a huge difference between just covering the distance and actually racing it.”

Hitz said that injuries are the team's biggest weakness this year. She also said that focusing in practice will be big for the Greenbacks in their upcoming races.

“Staying focused in practice to get the most out of our training and staying focused during races, especially when it gets painful because, well, it is always going to get painful at some point,” Hitz said. “Learning to accept that and to continue to compete is the mark of a competitor. Our t-shirt quote says it well, ‘Champions run hard, when it is hard to run’.”

The PHS Greenbacks ran at Larned on Thursday, September 24.