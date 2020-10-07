Golf team improvement makes PHS coach proud

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week the Lady Greenback Golf team played 9 holes at Lake Barton, hosted by Hoisington. The tournament was extremely windy, making golfing somewhat difficult. Despite the annoying weather, Freshman Avery Blasi was the lone medalist from Pratt, shooting a 43 to secure second place. The winning score was a 41, which Blasi is eager and ready to beat at the next tournament. Head coach Erika Householter said that the team is getting better every tournament and every golfer is proud of their improvement.

“I think we are peaking at the right time. We continue to get better each time we are out on the course,” Householter said, “We have spent some extra time on our short games and it is starting to pay off.”

The golf team tees off on Oct 8 for an 18-hole League tournament at Larned. Then, the following week, the girls head off to Regionals on Monday Oct. 12th at Wellington in hopes of qualifying for the State Meet. Householter likes the team's chances of having some golfers at State this year. The golfers will really work hard these next two weeks and hopefully make the trek to Emporia for State.