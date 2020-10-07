Greenbacks keep on fighting in tough loss Friday

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last Friday night, the Pratt Greenbacks battled the Cheney Cardinals in Cardinal territory. The final score of the game was Cardinals-42, Greenbacks- 0. Head coach for the Greenbacks, Brent Hoelting said that his team will use Friday nights game as a learning experience to become a better team and get to where they need to be.

“We had some bounces and things that didn't go our way, but the kids played hard all game and kept fighting,” Hoelting said. “That is the mark of kids who do the right things and are going to be successful.”

The Greenbacks will fight next Friday night here in Pratt on Zerger Field against the Hugoton Eagles.

Those planning to attend, please note that wristbands will be needed to be able to purchase a ticket, use a pass, or gain entrance to the game. Seating will be limited.