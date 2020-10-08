PHS cross country runners place well at home meet

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Greenback cross country team ran at home last week. Among the placers were Sian Helfrich (sr) 7th in the Girls Varsity 5k with a time of 22:35, and Addie Hoeme (jr) received 9th with a time of 22:36 in the same race.

The remaining five girls varsity runners received placings in the top 25, and the PHS girls won 2nd place.

In the Boys Varsity 5k race, Pratt's Tayt Myers, (soph) got 14th place with a time of 19:17. Overall, the boys got 4th place as a team, only one point away from 3rd place.

Head Coach Kathy Hitz said she was proud of the Greenback times at the home meet, with everyone’s times dropping and therefore improving.

Hitz said she liked seeing how close some of the boys’ times are to one another. She also said the girls are running well as a team, with Helfrich and Hoeme running similar times, and then the rest of the team, consisting of Casey Hoeme (jr), Allie Hoeme (fr), Grace May (fr), and Jenna Haas (soph), being only seconds apart from each other.

However, Hitz said she was disappointed that Emma Gilpin (soph) is out with a stress fracture. Gilpin was on the state qualifying team last year, and will be missed.

The Greenbacks ran at Sterling on Thursday, Oct. 8.

“This is a great place to run, so I am definitely encouraging the runners to take advantage and go for a season best time,” Hitz said. “We will also be talking about how every race position matters and when you pass runners you are lowering our own team score and adding to our competitors.”