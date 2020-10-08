Skyline runners earn medal placings; better times for girls and boys

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School cross country team had two meets last week. The first was Tuesday, September 29 at Lyons, followed by a Thursday, October 2 meet at Pratt.

On Tuesday, freshman Madisyn Jones was the top finisher for the girl’s team, coming in at 13th. Other Lady TBirds who raced were Kyanna Davidson who finished 16th, Kylie Scherer in 20th, and Bryna Tucker, who came in at 21st.

On the boy’s side of things, senior Jackson Wallace earned a silver medal, placing second. Keagan Davidson (15), Brett Atteberry (27), Brock McKennon (32), Cohen Flanders (33), and Hunter Egging (37) all placed for the Thunderbirds.

On Thursday, the T-Birds ran at Sixth Street Park in Pratt. Kyanna Davidson placed 25 for the Lady Thunderbirds.

Jackson Wallace once again led the boy’s team with a 5th place finish. Brock McKennon finished in 47th place and Cohen Flanders finished 50.

The T-Birds and Lady T-Birds run again at Sterling on October 8 starting at 3:30 p.m.