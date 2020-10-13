Greenbacks mount comeback, but Hugoton prevails 22-16

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

On Friday, October 9, the Pratt High School Greenbacks kicked off against the Hugoton Eagles, hoping to get back into the winning column. The competition was tough however, the final score was Eagles-22, Greenbacks-16.

Despite the loss, Coach Brent Hoelting noted several aspects of the game to be proud of. He said that he was proud of how the Greenbacks fought back from a 22-0 deficit in the fourth quarter, and battled it out for the entire game. Senior Tanner Westerman also had a notable interception that jump started the team’s comeback.

“If we can carry over the effort and intensity we displayed in the 4th quarter for the rest of the season we have a chance to do some really good things,” Hoelting said.

The Pratt Greenbacks play next Friday night, Oct. 16 here in Pratt against the Holcomb Longhorns. Those who plan to attend the game in person should note that PHS will be continuing the wristband protocol that has been instituted in the previous games. Be on the lookout for opportunities to get wristbands by following Pratt High School on Facebook.