Mavericks clinch second win with victory at Skyline

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Kiowa County Mavericks traveled to Skyline High School on Friday, October 9 to take on the Thunderbirds. The Mavs won the game 53-34, putting together their second straight win.

In the first quarter, the Mavericks took an 8-6 lead over Skyline on a James Brack 35-yard rushing touchdown. In the second quarter, Jordan Smith intercepted a pass and ran it back for a score. Luke Ballard scored his first passing TD of the night to Brady Deterding.

Skyline scored a touchdown of their own, making the score 20-14 by the end of the first half.

Skyline scored a touchdown shortly into the third quarter, tying the game at 20. Luke Ballard tacked on two more touchdown passes to Caydan Pore and Jordan Smith, putting the Mavs up 32-20 going into the fourth quarter.

The TBirds continued with their comeback efforts in the fourth quarter by scoring two touchdowns, but Ballard threw two more TDs and Brack found the endzone on the ground, making the final 53-34.

Ballard finished the game with 5 passing touchdowns, 163 passing yards, and 64 rushing yards to go along with 11 tackles on the defensive side. Brack had 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns, he led the Mavs with 16.5 tackles. Caydan Pore and Brady Deterding each scored two receiving touchdowns. Jordan Smith had a receiving touchdown to go along with his pick-six.

KCHS takes on Macksville on Friday, October 16. They will try to extend their win streak to 3 against the Mustangs.