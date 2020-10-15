Pratt's Jackson eliminated in regional tennis play

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

On Saturday, October 10, the Lady Greenback Tennis Team hosted their Regional Tournament here in Pratt. Unfortunately, no Greenbacks qualified for the State Meet. However, had this been a regular year, Senior Erin Jackson would have placed. This year, they only qualified the top 4, instead of the top six like in previous years. Head Coach Tate Thompson said that Jackson was definitely right there. However, she battled hard all day and had a good season.

“I just want Greenback Nation to know that what Erin has accomplished in four years is impressive. She is the best singles player we have had in a long time and she first picked up a racquet as a freshman,” Thompson said, “ It is sad to see our team leader falter, but it is uplifting to see her support for her teammates and their support for each other. I am proud of Erin's character, her leadership and her work ethic, which will bode well for her in the future as we are not only coaching for wins and losses, but for integrity, work ethic, character and leadership.”

Overall, the team ended up in 5th place. Bailey Jackson, fr., also won her first round match before facing the eventual Regional Champion to end her day. Karsyn Sharp and Kena Sterling, sophomores, went to a 3rd set super tiebreaker before losing to their opponents from Ulysses. Kas Heredia (sr.) and Alyssa Green (soph) played as well as they could and did not come away with a win.

“To make it clear how hard it was to qualify when it moved from 6 to 4, consider this: in singles the qualifiers were 2 Collegiate girls, 1 Trinity girl and 1 Winfield girl. In Doubles the qualifiers were 2 Collegiate teams, 1 Trinity team and a Wellington team,” Thompson said, “2020 is a year where you have to chalk it up to the fact that we are glad that we were able to have a season, learn life lessons and have good fellowship as a group and we are thankful that we were blessed in those ways. We have a good, young nucleus coming back and we look forward to improving on this year's results.”