Pratt Greenbacks work to cut down on turnovers

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last Friday night, the Greenbacks battled the Holcomb Longhorns. Despite the immense amount of effort the Greenbacks demonstrated, the final score was not in their favor. The final score was Holcomb-35, Pratt-22.

Head Coach Brent Hoelting said he was proud of his team for fighting for the entire game, and for coming back from a startling deficit of 0-22 in the first quarter.

“After we settled in I was really proud of how we didn't give up and kept playing hard until the very end,” Hoelting said, “We had over 300 yards of offense. Devon Weber did a great job at quarterback and ran for over 100 yards.”

The Greenbacks will be focusing on cutting down their number or turnovers and starting the game with more intensity to avoid digging themselves into a hole, Hoelting said.

The Greenbacks take on the Nickerson Panthers next Friday night. The game will be at Nickerson, so be aware that seating will most likely be limited to spectators. Reno County is in the red zone for COVID-19.