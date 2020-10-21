Skyline runners go strong into Regionals this week

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School cross country team has been busy with the second half of their season, with many runners gaining personal bests as weekly competitions progress.

Jackson Wallace placed second at the Lyons meet, he was the only T-bird to place in the top ten of the boys varsity division.

At the Pratt Invitational, Wallace again was the only runner in the top ten, finishing 5th.

In the freshman division at the Sterling meet, Madisyn Jones (5th) and Bryna Tucker (10th) were the lone top ten finishers for the Thunderbirds.

At the Heart of the Plains League Meet held at Burrton last week, the T-birds seemed to be firing on all cylinders. In the girls varisty race, Kyanna Davidson finished 5th, Madisyn Jones placed 8th, and Kylie Scherer came in 9th place. Jackson Wallace played second, followed by Keagan Davidson (8th) and Brett Atteberry (10th) as top ten runners for Skyline. Any runner who finished in the top ten at the league meet, received All-League honors.

The next meet for the Thunderbirds is on October 24, where they will compete at Regionals, to be held this year at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course north of Hutchinson.

The Skyline cross country teams are coached by Mike Neifert.