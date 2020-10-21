Thunderbirds persevere in 44-34 win over LaCrosse

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

After the first quarter of the Skyline football team against LaCrosse last Friday, it looked like it might be another difficult night for the Thunderbirds on the gridiron. But Skyline was able to bounce back from a disappointing loss the previous week to Kiowa County, and a 14-8 first quarter deficit against LaCrosse to get the October 16 win, 44-34.

The T-birds were unable to stop several sensational plays by LaCrosse in the first quarter but persevered to score 22 points in the second quarter, compared to just eight by the Leopards.

At the half-time break, the T-birds led 30-22. LaCrosse shut out SHS in the third quarter and put up a touchdown of their own, making the score a tight 30-28 in favor of the T-birds.

In the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds worked as a team to put up 14 points and seal a 44-34 victory.

For Skyline, Jesus Casas scored 4 rushing touchdowns, and Braden Tyler and Brayden Berens each scored a touchdown on the ground. Aden Temanson finished the game with a team-high 7 tackles including a sack, and Tyler added 6 tackles to his offensive stats.

The T-birds had 357 yards of total offense, 252 on the ground and 105 in the air. They improve to 6-1 on the season.