Greenbacks continue to strive for consistency on the court

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Lady Greenbacks Volleyball played against the Hesston Swathers and the Smoky Valley Vikings last week. Unfortunately, the Lady Greenbacks did not come out of their matches victorious. The final scores were: Pratt v Hesston 22-25, 19-25, and Pratt v. Smoky Valley 10-25, 16-25.

Volleyball head coach Summer Younie said that overall, the team's passing has improved, but they still lack consistency in their level of play.

“We haven't been very efficient on offense,” Younie said. “We show moments of greatness and enthusiasm, but we haven't been very consistent in our level of play.”

The Lady Greenbacks head to Claflin to face Central Plains, LaCrosse, and Plainville next Tuesday. Also, remember that next Saturday, PHS hosts the 4A Volleyball Sub-State competition in Pratt.