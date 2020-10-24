Skyline volleyball team hits winning streak as regular season ends

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline High School volleyball team from Pratt played four games last week and hit a winning streak as their regular season came to an end.

On October 13, the Lady Thunderbirds took on Halstead, losing in two close sets, 21-25 and 22-25. SHS bounced back with a three-set victory against Lyons, 25-17, 25-27, and 27-25.

On Saturday, October 17, T-birds played at home against South Barber and Norwich. SHS easily defeated South Barber in two sets, 25-15 and 25-11.

The Lady Thunderbirds finished the day off with a victory over Norwich in two sets, 25-19 and 25-17.

The Lady T-birds are in action once again when they play in Sub-State at Little River. Those results will be available in the 10-28-20 issue of the Pratt Tribune.