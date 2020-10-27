Greenbacks defeat Nickerson 65-33 for post-season play bid

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School Greenbacks football team put together a spectacular win last Friday night against the Nickerson Panthers. The final score was Greenbacks 65, Panthers 33.

Head Coach Brent Hoelting said that his team’s offensive line was stellar during the game. They finished with 435 yards rushing.

Individuals making a big impact for the Greenback offense included Devon Weber (sr), who had 270 yards and 3 touchdowns, one of them on the defensive side. Bryce Winsor (sr), had 95 yards with 2 touchdowns, and Enoch Walton (jr) had 2 touchdowns as well. Also, Jesus Acosta (sr.) had a huge kickoff return for a touchdown.

“All in all it was a fantastic team effort and I was really happy for our kids because they have worked hard all season with the goal of making the playoffs,” Hoelting said, “We were able to achieve that goal with the win last night.”

The Greenbacks will travel to Wichita to face Wichita Collegiate next week in the first round of playoffs on Thursday.

Spectators will be limited at the event.