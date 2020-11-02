Blasi takes 12th at first state tourney

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Last week, high school state golfers teed off at the Emporia golf course. Pratt High School freshman Avery Blasi represented the Greenbacks at the tournament and brought home a 12th place finish.

This year, due to COVID-19, fewer competitors qualified to participate in the tournament. Meaning, every girl got to play both days, for a total of 36 holes. Usually, players would be eliminated on the first day. Blasi shot a 98 (48-50) on the first day, and a 85 (46-39) on the second day. Her total score was 183, securing 12th place at the State championship.

Head Coach Eriks Householter said that she is very proud of Blasi for recovering so well on day two from the not-so-strong first day. The weather was also unforgiving with temperatures in the mid-forties both days. Coupled with nerves, the conditions did not make golfing any easier.

“She didn't hit the ball very well on Monday. A lot of that had to do with nerves and the cold weather. She was just a little off,” Householter said. “On Tuesday we got to the course early, made a few adjustments and she hit the ball a lot better on day two. Her 39 to finish the state tournament was really impressive. She wasn't hitting her driver very well and had some pretty tough 2nd shots but she played smart and hit some really good approach shots to save par. I expect Avery to continue to get better. She works really hard and puts in the time required to be good. My goal for her for next year is to improve on her short game and get more comfortable on and around the greens.”