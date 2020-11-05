Greenbacks done after 52-0 loss to Wichita Collegiate on Friday

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High school football team ended their season last Friday, losing to Wichita Collegiate. The final score was Collegiate-52, Pratt-0.

Head Coach Brent Hoelting said he was very proud of his team as they battled uncertainty and adversity this season.

“For the most part we were very competitive in almost every game and the kids were a joy to coach in practice and at games,” Hoelting said. “They were hard workers and just all around great kids to be around. We started a multitude of underclassmen that I look forward to seeing progress in the off season. I will really miss our seniors, they are fantastic representatives of the school and community and I know they are going to go on to do special things.”