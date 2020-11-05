Lady T-Birds take 4th at state volleyball tournament

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The community of Skyline High School gathered together to send off the Lady T-Birds to the state volleyball tournament on Saturday, October 31. The T-Birds made it to the final four in Dodge City after beating Flint Hills in the quarterfinals. SHS competed hard all day, finishing with a 4th place medal.

“Going to state was such a big accomplishment for us, and I’m so proud that we made it as far as we did,” said Sophomore Presli Harts. “We had 6 seniors this year and they were a huge part of us getting to go to state and we will all miss them so much next year.”

The T-Birds kicked off the day with a game against Lebo High School Lady Wolves. After a couple mistakes to start the game, the Lady T-Birds settled in and found a rhythm. Both teams had hitters working hard on the front row to score points and defensive back row players diving all over the floor to keep the play alive. It was a back and forth game, but the Lady T-Birds would fall to Lebo in two sets, 22-25; 21-25.

Skyline looked to bounce back in their second game of the day against St. John. The Lady Tigers were also coming off a defeat, so both teams were looking for their first win of the tournament. In the first set of the game, the Lady T-Birds won 25-23 in a hard-fought victory. The Lady Tigers weren’t ready to let the game go just yet, defeating Skyline in the second set by just four points. The third set was another close one that went back and forth between the T-Birds and the Tigers. Skyline came out on top, 27-25, winning the match 2-1.

In the final game of pool play, the Lady T-Birds played Central Plains. The Lady Oilers were the defending state champions, so Skyline had their work cut out for them. Both games were hard fought by the Lady T-Birds, but Central Plains was just too much. Skyline lost in two sets, 17-25; 16-25.

In the semi-finals, the Lady T-Birds faced the Lebo Lady Wolves once again. This time, the games weren’t as close as the first time the two teams faced off. The Lady T-Birds lost in two sets, 17-25; 18-25. The loss moved Skyline into the third place game, where they would take on St. John for their fifth game of the day. Each team battled through three sets, with the first set going to St. John, 25-23. In the second set, the Lady T-Birds evened the score with a 25-19 victory. Third place at the state tournament came down to the third set. It was a close game, but the Lady T-Birds couldn’t finish out the win, falling 22-25.

“I would love to go back to state for my next two years of volleyball. I cannot express how much being a part of the team we had this year means to me. We became a big family and that was my favorite part of the season,” said Harts.

The Lady Thunderbirds finished the season in 4th place at the 2020 state tournament with a 28-11 record.