Skyline defeats Pretty Prairie 52-6 to move on in post-season football play

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

The Skyline HIgh School football team competed in their first playoff game of the 2020 season on October 29, winning 52-6 against Pretty Prairie.

The TBirds controlled the game from the start and never let up. In the first quarter, Jesus Casas, Braden Tyler, and Brayden Berens all found the endzone with rushing touchdowns, making the score 22-0 after the first. Casas and Tyler each scored again on the ground in the second quarter, while Pretty Prairie had their first score of the game. At the halftime break, the Thunderbirds were up 38-6. Brayden Berens threw a 60 yard passing touchdown to Jesus Casas in the third quarter to push the lead to 44-6. To finish the game off in the fourth quarter, Braden Tyler rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown. Final score Skyline 52, Pretty Prairie 6.

Berens was the only TBird to throw a pass on Thursday, completing 9 of 15 attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler led Skyline’s rushing attack with 142 yards on 19 carriers and three touchdowns. Casas added 117 yards and score to the ground game along with 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Aden Temanson led the defense with six seven tackles including one for a loss. Gage Egging recovered three fumbles, Berens recovered two fumbles, and Tyler had an interception, totalling six takeaways for the TBirds’ defense.

The Thunderbirds are the #1 seed in District 6 with a 7-1 record. Their lone loss came to Kiowa County. The TBirds will play again on Friday, November 6, against Goessel.

“We are fairly healthy going into this week. Goessel is fast and has a lot of skill,” said Coach Nation. “We will have to control the ball and get points every time we get the ball. Defense and special teams will have to be disciplined, tackle well, and get us some turnovers.”

The game against Goessel is a home contest for the TBirds and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, November 6. Goessel has a 4-3 record for the season.