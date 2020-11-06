Butler places 9th for Macksville at state cross country, anchoring 8th-place girls team

The Macksville Lady Mustangs Cross Country team took to the course on Saturday, October 31 at the state cross country meet in Victoria, placing fourth. Madison Butler, who has led the Lady Mustangs all year, placed 9th as a sophomore.

“It was a great day for the meet,” said coach Hullman. “Madison had a great race. She was a little timid going out since last year she fell off the start. She worked her way up into the top ten which was a good effort on her part.”

Abigail Ibarra (46), Joselin Garcia (60), Melanie Vargas (62), and Anna Suiter (67), all contributed to the eighth place finish as a team.

Out of these runners, only Anna Suiter is a senior, so the Lady Mustangs will return most of their team to try for another state placing next year.

“Overall, a good finish to the season by placing at State. It was a great day to be a running Lady Mustang!” said Hullman.